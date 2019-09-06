Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Acquires 19,658 Shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned about 0.18% of CarGurus worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $45,149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 133,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 56,373 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 6,211.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 599,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.26, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.98. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. CarGurus had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $145.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,413 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $86,385.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $3,760,514.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,623,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,075,823.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,483,853 shares of company stock valued at $88,734,887. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

