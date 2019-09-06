ParallelCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $286.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00010315 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $334,503.00 and approximately $286.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.45 or 0.00629968 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

