Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,942 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of International Speedway worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISCA. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in International Speedway by 52.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Speedway by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in International Speedway during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in International Speedway by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Speedway stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.01. The stock had a trading volume of 964 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,164. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. International Speedway Corp has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $45.62.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). International Speedway had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. International Speedway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Speedway Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $117,041.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISCA. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded International Speedway from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

