Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 137.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,662 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,252,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149,728 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth about $23,987,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 26.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 113,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 462,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Earl E. Fry acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $54,017.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,585.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Agnes Catherine Ngo acquired 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $253,507.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,674.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,077 shares of company stock valued at $563,315 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Central Pacific Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $55.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

