Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,736 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 99.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OPY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.03. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.14. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $250.94 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

