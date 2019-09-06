Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,287 Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of EZCORP worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EZCORP by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in EZCORP by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EZCORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.86. 1,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.77. EZCORP Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EZCORP Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.