Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,956 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Trueblue worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Trueblue by 140.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 4.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trueblue during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TBI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 847 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $775.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.62. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $588.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $136,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Sakaguchi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

