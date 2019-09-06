Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.43 Million Stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hometrust Bancshares by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hometrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hometrust Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,952.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.37. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.