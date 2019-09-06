Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower International Inc (NYSE:TOWR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 250,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,236 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tower International were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tower International by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tower International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tower International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Tower International by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 75,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 26,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Tower International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 61,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

TOWR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,785. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Tower International Inc has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $33.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $639.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.12.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tower International had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $345.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.75 million. Analysts predict that Tower International Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tower International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tower International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Brazil. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

