Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 64.8% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its position in Hormel Foods by 190.7% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

HRL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company had a trading volume of 44,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.06. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 9,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $383,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,466.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James N. Sheehan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,874. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

