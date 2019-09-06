Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 41,348 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 4,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $130.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. DA Davidson lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.