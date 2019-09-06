Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.32, approximately 2,303,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 758,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

PAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market cap of $911.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.25. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 1,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 139,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 129,004 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

