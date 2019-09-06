Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Stock Price Up 18.6%

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) rose 18.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.32, approximately 2,303,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 758,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.
PAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded Pampa Energia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.
The company has a market cap of $911.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $978,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter worth $1,874,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 1,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 139,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 129,004 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 528,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 92,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.
Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
