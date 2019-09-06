Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and set a $265.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $263.14.

Shares of NYSE:PANW traded up $5.83 on Thursday, reaching $217.88. The company had a trading volume of 125,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,614. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 343.23, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $1,542,283.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,343,705.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $27,369,400. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,085 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

