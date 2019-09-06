Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $307.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.14.

NYSE:PANW traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.88. 125,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.49. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 343.23, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $805.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,400,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total value of $1,542,283.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 289,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,343,705.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,882 shares of company stock worth $27,369,400. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $203,760,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,074,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,033,950,000 after buying an additional 590,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 292.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 620,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $126,464,000 after buying an additional 462,447 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.9% during the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,318,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $268,620,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $127,447,000 after buying an additional 358,412 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

