PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PAGS. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,435. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $53.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.62.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. Analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Natixis increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 112,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 73,403 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,343,000. Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,301,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,212,000.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

