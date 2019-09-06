Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2020 Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its third quarter 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.1–0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.5-42.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.58 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $-0.37–0.36 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,392,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $37.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pagerduty to a top pick rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.16.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

