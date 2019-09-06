Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,747 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 101.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $11,046,038.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at $19,190,902.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $50.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.71. 331,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,679,214. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. General Motors had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.