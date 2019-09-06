Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.99

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as low as $0.78. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.