Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 42,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.30 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.94.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 0.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,997,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

