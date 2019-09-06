Origin Sport (ORS) Reaches Market Cap of $2.13 Million

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Origin Sport token can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $5.69 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,438,858 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

