OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) were up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.77, approximately 1,308,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 959,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Pi Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.
About OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI)
OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.
Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.