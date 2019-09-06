Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,559 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 1.9% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $59,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 22.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 119.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,635,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,504,517. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $4,221,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,796 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,666.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $44,328,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 874,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,246,488.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

