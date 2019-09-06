Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,186,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,214,439,000 after buying an additional 591,322 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,768,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,573,858,000 after buying an additional 338,339 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,507,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,854,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,883,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $356,348,000 after buying an additional 260,681 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,376,000 after buying an additional 1,546,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $138.00 target price on Yum! Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.65.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,593 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $184,262.31. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,074,095.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,996 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,091. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YUM stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $118.16. 1,322,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,093. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $119.72. The company has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

