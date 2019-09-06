Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,309 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter worth about $2,535,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Masco by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,720,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 330,062 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 1,453.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 324,167 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 94.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,408,000 after purchasing an additional 59,643 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,359. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

