Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.38, for a total transaction of $2,734,008.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,469.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $306,421.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,185.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 190,053 shares of company stock valued at $48,177,991 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (down from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.74.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.00. The company had a trading volume of 269,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.13. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $187.08 and a twelve month high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.78 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

