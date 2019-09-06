Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6,180.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 339.2% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

KRE traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,728,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $63.78.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

