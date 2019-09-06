Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after buying an additional 489,153 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,177,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,721,000 after buying an additional 391,505 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 226,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 80,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,717,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after buying an additional 62,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 482,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 53,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

MIC stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 402,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,491. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.30 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.