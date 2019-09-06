Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,988 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,443,000 after purchasing an additional 72,298 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.52. 4,457,894 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.58. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

