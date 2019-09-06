Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,334,000 after buying an additional 27,203 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,577,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $556,635,000 after buying an additional 120,615 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 889,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,042,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after buying an additional 78,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 338,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,598,000 after buying an additional 58,773 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

In related news, Director Meryl D. Hartzband bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $242.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,155.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.97, for a total transaction of $1,259,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,731,561.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $300.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.71.

Shares of NYSE:RE traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,067. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.25. Everest Re Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $201.09 and a fifty-two week high of $260.51.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 24.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.43%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.