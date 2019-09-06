Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,658,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 40,562 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 33,126.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,372. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $41.21 and a 12 month high of $55.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

