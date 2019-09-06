Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 481.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $231,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $303,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 561,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,135. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.22. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $26.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 383.05% and a negative return on equity of 59.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

