Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 36,779 Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 36,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush set a $64.00 price target on shares of Etsy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $90.00 target price on shares of Etsy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $330,030.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 13,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $830,984.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,829.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,363 shares of company stock worth $1,727,427 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ETSY traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.92. 58,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,389. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 80.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Etsy had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

