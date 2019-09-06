Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 18,600 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Store Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Store Capital by 2,702.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Store Capital by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Store Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James set a $39.00 price target on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of Store Capital stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 51,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.18. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 36.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

