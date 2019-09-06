Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,685 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 268,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,224.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $65,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,495.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,500 shares of company stock worth $644,920 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,285,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,214,874. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

