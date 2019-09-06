Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 761 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 218,144 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 445,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,701,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,498,000.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $183.38. 900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,419. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $139.15 and a 12 month high of $187.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.11.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

