Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 24,896 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 10.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 56.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLL. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ball from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $41.86 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 4,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $378,603.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,450.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,199 shares of company stock worth $10,251,383 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

