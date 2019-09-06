Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arconic by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 560.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 88,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,434,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arconic from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arconic from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Longbow Research cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.41.

In other Arconic news, Chairman John C. Plant acquired 30,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $735,072.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,444.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 4,208,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $105,465,461.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,663,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,406,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,205,556 shares of company stock valued at $179,707,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

