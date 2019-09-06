Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,481 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,481 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Aramark by 9,798.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aramark by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,333,000 after buying an additional 2,006,743 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Aramark by 84.1% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,003,000 after buying an additional 1,798,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aramark by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,432,000 after buying an additional 969,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after buying an additional 469,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Aramark alerts:

ARMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura raised Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.