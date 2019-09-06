Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 185 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,420,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,228,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 955,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 109,140 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Synopsys by 142.3% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,199,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $1,155,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Walske sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $310,402.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,381 shares of company stock valued at $7,248,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, hitting $145.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $146.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average of $122.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

