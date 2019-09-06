Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Hartz Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,860,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Johnson Rice started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

