Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 1.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 100.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Square by 81.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 2.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised their target price on Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Square from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NYSE:SQ traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.02. 7,673,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,458,107. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,151.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 3.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $1,404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,310,469.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,029. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

