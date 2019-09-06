Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,441,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,673,764,000 after purchasing an additional 683,872 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 41,668 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,467 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total value of $5,665,044.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.49. 2,267,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,805. The company has a market capitalization of $166.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $156.56 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.91.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

