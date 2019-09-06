Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 48,708 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in eBay by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in eBay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in eBay by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,293 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,185. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. eBay Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay to $47.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.52.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 19,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $786,799.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,044.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,324,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,942 shares of company stock worth $10,060,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

