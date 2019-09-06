Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 41.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $71,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $244.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded MarketAxess from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.20.

MarketAxess stock traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $417.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,053. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $415.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $368.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 0.17.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $7,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,249 shares in the company, valued at $365,560,247.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $402,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,465,058.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,750 shares of company stock worth $8,359,543. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.