Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,417 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $87,262,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $67,251,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,854,000 after buying an additional 486,688 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $12,634,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 477,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 193,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $$60.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 965,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,628. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $60.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.1158 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.