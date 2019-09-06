Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,634 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,706 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,862. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.81. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $98.54 and a 12 month high of $137.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.01. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

