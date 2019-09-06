Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 12,503 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 455.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,360 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,679 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,757 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,146 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.33. The company had a trading volume of 527,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 target price on Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.43.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $430,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,611 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

