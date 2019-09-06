Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Opera an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of Opera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Opera by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,581,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 493,011 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Opera by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Opera by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its position in Opera by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Opera by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 37,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,145. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. Opera has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Opera had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Opera will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

