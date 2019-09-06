Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson purchased 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,616.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,027. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 111.09% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

