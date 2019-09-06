Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases Shares of 47,253 Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 402.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCSG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of HCSG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.07. 4,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares in the company, valued at $600,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

